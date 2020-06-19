Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas is backed by producer Ronnie Screwvala and is directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Recently, the producer opened up on similarities between Tejas and Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike. He made it clear that the upcoming film Tejas is not a sequel to Uri. However, the two films are being made ‘on the same lines and on the same scale’.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Ronnie said, “We wanted to make a film on the army so Uri happened. Tejas is not a sequel to Uri, because that was a true story and this isn’t. But it is on the same lines and on the same scale.”

Tejas will feature Kangana as an Indian Air Force pilot. In a statement, she said that she has always wanted to play an officer of the armed forces. “I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film,” she said. “Being in uniform will be one of the biggest highlights of my life,” she added.

Designed by Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Tejas is a fighter plane for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. It is the smallest and lightest multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft, as mentioned on the government website of Tejas.

Kangana was to begin filming in July but the schedule might be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In March, her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel said that she was working to shed 20 kilograms of weight which she put on for her role in Thalaivi.

Apart from Tejas and Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in Dhaakad which is an action entertainer.