Kangana Ranaut is currently prepping up for her next flick Thalaivi. After more than a decade, the Panga actress is making a comeback in Tamil with Thalaivi, which is based on the life of a former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa. The film is slated to release on June 26th, 2020. Amidst all this, Kangana, in January announced her new film Tejas.

On Monday, the Panga actress shared her first look from the film Tejas. Kangana took to her official Instagram handle to unveil the first look. In the picture, Kangana looks daring as the airforce pilot against the backdrop of a fighter plane. She is wearing a pilot’s uniform and can be seen carrying a helmet in her hand. The actress is also donning a pair of sunglasses.

Alongside the picture, Kangana wrote, “For all the brave hearted and strong headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out …. Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next , titled – #TEJAS (sic).”

Tejas is backed by producer Ronnie Screwvala and is directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Kangana will play the lead role of the Indian Air Force pilot in Screwvala’s production venture.

Designed by Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Tejas is a fighter plane for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. It is the smallest and lightest multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft, as mentioned on the government website of Tejas.

Apart from Tejas and Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in Dhaakad which is an action entertainer.