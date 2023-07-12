Kangana Ranaut slams Koffee with Karan after Sonam Kapoor mocks her English skills

In a recent statement, Kangana Ranaut has declared that the talk show, Koffee With Karan, has been shut down for good. This revelation comes after the actress expressed her resentment towards the show, particularly the instance where Sonam Kapoor mocked her English-speaking abilities.

Kangana, who has been engaged in an ongoing battle with what she refers to as the “film mafia,” believes that her relentless fight has achieved at least one significant outcome: no outsider will ever again be subjected to ridicule for their English proficiency. Taking to social media, she made her announcement, declaring that Koffee With Karan has now been officially closed forever.

This is not the first time that Kangana has taken a dig at Karan Johar and his talk show. The seeds of their never-ending feud were sown when she accused him of promoting nepotism within the industry. Recently, she shared a clip from one of the show’s episodes, wherein Sonam Kapoor was asked to name an actor who needed to improve their English-speaking skills. After some hesitation, Sonam praised Kangana’s fashion sense before ultimately revealing her name as the answer to Karan’s question.

Reacting to this incident, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to express her thoughts. She conveyed her belief that no outsider should ever be mocked for their English-speaking abilities, thanks to the lessons she has learned through her battles with the film mafia. She also emphasized that Koffee With Karan has met its final demise.

In a final note, Kangana reminded her followers not to overlook her comeback in the end. Despite being openly bullied and humiliated at the tender age of 24, she claims to have demonstrated grace, sophistication, articulation, and humility that surpasses those gossip-loving, English-speaking aunties who claim to possess superior upbringing.

As a testament to her journey in the film industry, Kangana also shared a clip featuring actor Dev Anand. She revealed that during her early days in films, ‘Dev Saab’ would frequently reach out to her, offering roles in his directorial ventures. She expressed gratitude for his recognition of her talent, even during her struggling phase.