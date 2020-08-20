On Thursday morning, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend has alleged that Sara Ali Khan had broken up with Sushant following the box office debacle of his 2019 release Sonchiriya. There’s no denying that the two were often linked together, and Sushant’s friend, Samuel Haokip, confirmed the rumours as he revealed that Sara and Sushant were ‘totally in love’.

He wrote, “Taking it to his Instagram handle, Samuel wrote, “I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions… Sushant and Sara were totally in love…they were inseparable…so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships.”

“Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant’s family…be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara’s decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya’s box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood mafia,” his post read.

View this post on Instagram We accept the love we think we deserve -Stephen Chbosky A post shared by Samuel Haokip (@jamlenpao) on Aug 19, 2020 at 9:21pm PDT

Thereafter, Kangana Ranaut, who has been talking about nepotism since day 1 of Sushant’s demise has taken a jibe at star kids and questioned why nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them.

“News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them? No wonder he fell for a vulture post that,” Ranaut tweeted with reference to Rhea Chakraborty as a ‘vulture,’ who is being investigated in SSR’s case.

News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?No wonder he fell for a vulture post that. https://t.co/A4er01wZ6p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 20, 2020

Thereafter, Kangana went on to draw a comparison between Sara-Sushant relationship and that of Hrithik Roshan and hers as she wrote, “I believe Sara must’ve loved him he wasn’t a fool to fall for a girl whose affection isn’t genuine but she must have been under pressure,what I shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point I still have no doubts about it why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me.”

On Wednesday, after SC ordered a CBI investigation in the death case, Kangana Ranaut congratulated the SSR family and fans for standing together for him.