Kangana Ranaut to appear on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Bollywood diva and ‘Thalaivii’ star Kangana Ranaut will be seen as the special guest on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in Saturday’s episode.

It will feature a celebration of the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with the ‘Thalaivii’ cast including lead actress Kangana along with the film’s director A.L. Vijay, producers Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh.

‘Thalaivii’ will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 10. It is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.