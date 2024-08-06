Kajol turns 50: A glamorous birthday bash with fans

Bollywood star Kajol recently celebrated her 50th birthday in a memorable way, with a heartfelt gathering of fans and media outside her Mumbai home. The festive event took place at her residence, Shiv Shakti, where the actress was met with cheers and well-wishes.

Dressed in a stylish blue ensemble—comprising a chic top, matching shrug, boho jewelry, and jeans—Kajol was the center of attention as she cut a birthday cake. The cake, a lovely gesture from her admirers and the paparazzi, was a highlight of the celebration. Footage from ANI showcased Kajol’s exuberant interaction with her fans. She posed for photos, signed autographs, and shared warm handshakes with those who came to honor her special day.

Kajol’s infectious smile and vibrant energy underscored her appreciation for the birthday wishes she received. The actress clearly enjoyed the celebration, which was a testament to her enduring connection with her supporters.

On social media, Kajol’s husband, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, also paid a touching tribute to his wife. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ajay shared a loving message along with an endearing photo of the couple. He wrote, “Your laughter is contagious, your love infinite, and your energy… well, I’m still catching up! Despite all the pranks I pull, you’re the one who brings joy to our lives. Celebrating you today and always. Happiest Birthday @kajol.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Fans responded enthusiastically to Ajay’s tribute, celebrating the couple’s long-standing relationship and mutual affection. Kajol and Ajay, who have been married since 1999, are widely admired for their chemistry both on-screen and off. They are parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug, and their enduring partnership continues to capture public admiration.

Kajol’s impressive career in Bollywood spans over three decades, beginning with her debut in “Bekhudi” in 1992. She gained widespread recognition with “Baazigar” in 1993 and has since starred in numerous iconic films, including “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (1995), “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” (1998), and “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” (2001). Her recent work includes a role in the historical film “Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior,” which featured her alongside Ajay Devgn.

Looking ahead, Kajol is set to dazzle audiences once again in the highly anticipated action thriller “Maharagni – Queen of Queens.” This film marks her reunion with Prabhudeva after 27 years and will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Additionally, Kajol will be seen in “Do Patti,” her second collaboration with actress Kriti Sanon, following their earlier project, “Dilwale.”

Kajol’s birthday celebration and her ongoing projects highlight both her personal joy and professional accomplishments, reinforcing her status as a beloved figure in Indian cinema.