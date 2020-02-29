Kaamyaab, starring Sanjay Mishra, is inching closer to its release. The story of the film revolves around the life of a character actor who has worked in 499 movies and is looking for the perfect 500th film. He has played so many characters that his real-self has gotten lost in the film world. Alongside Mishra, Kaamyaab also stars Deepak Dobriyal in a significant role.

The film has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films.

Earlier this week, Sanjay Mishra, along with Hardik Mehta visited Aaram Nagar in Versova, often referred to as ‘the hub of struggling actors’. The actor re-lived his struggling days there. He even visited a local egg paav stall and made omelettes and remembered his days making chana chakna in Haridwar where he owned a thela and was spotted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

The upcoming film, Kaamyaab, which pays a tribute to the character actors of Bollywood. indeed is one promising film which will have a talented bunch of iconic character actors of Bollywood, acting in it. Actors including Avtar Gill, Liliput and many more iconic character actors will be re-telling their life to the audience.

Life has indeed come full circle for Sanjay Mishra where he started his career with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India! to now, producing his next. Kaamyaab is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Drishyam Films production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and is slated to release on March 6th 2020.