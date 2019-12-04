After creating much buzz as Mumbai-based Murad in Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is all set to essay the role of a Gujarati man ‘Jayeshbhai’ in his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Indeed, Jayeshbhai’s character is something new for Ranveer, who has been helming the wave of experimentation in Bollywood for quite some time now. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Recently, the makers of the film released Ranveer’s first look in the film. On Wednesday, Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram handle to share the first look in the film. In the picture, Ranveer can be seen protecting women behind him. He can be seen slipping into the skin of his character effortlessly. He seems to have shed some weight for the film too.

The actor can be seen dressed in orange, polo-neck T-shirt with print and faded black jeans and wavy hairstyle. Interestingly, Ranveer also sports a new moustache for the film and looks quirky in the first look poster. He seems to protect women, who have covered their faces with veils, from something approaching as he breaks the fourth wall.

According to News18, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will talk about how judgmental society is about women. Ranveer plays an ordinary man who ends up doing something extraordinary when he is hurled into a threatening situation.

The film is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Studios. With the first lookout, it seems like they have started on a good note.