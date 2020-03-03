Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial, 3 Idiots, was released over a decade ago and yet is so fresh in today’s world and the movie had created an immense wave nationwide and not just that. The movie was released overseas in Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, China, and Japan.

Recently, a theatre in Osaka, Japan was shutting down and to a surprise, the concerned authorities decided to play 3 Idiots as its last film. The theatre saw a heavy footfall, proving that it is one of the most important and impactful movies of all time and is loved by everyone across the globe.

The theatre organizers took to Twitter and shared, “The last show of Fuse Line Cinemas] 15:30 times today It will be fine 131 guests! It is housefull! Thank you! (sic).”

3 Idiots was released in 415 screens overseas and 1800 screens nationwide which was at that time a big domestic release.

The movie received a lot of accolades and also had the biggest opening in the history of Indian cinema. The movie hit the screens of Japan in 2013 and even today the film has gone Housefull because this movie is the perfect example of how there is light at the end of the tunnel and how the movie gives a ray of hope till the very end. The movie has a place of its own and is yet unbudged.

3 Idiots was released on 25th December 2009 starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles and Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.