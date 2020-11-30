Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming horror comedy, Bhoot Police, in Dharamshala, and is having a tough time moving one.

“Schedule wrap #Dharamshala #bhootpolice what a crazy ride that was!!!! Im missing the team already,” she wrote on Instagram along with an image of herself from the picturesque hill town.

In the image, she is seen basking in the sun shine in a garden, as she smells a red rose. She is seen wearing warm and cosy winter wear to keep her warm.

She was shooting for the project with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam, and hopes to unite with the team soon.

“Bhoot Police”, a horror-comedy is directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like “Phobia” and “Ragini MMS” in the past. The film has been largely shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie and Palampur. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

She will soon start shooting for Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus”, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She also has “Kick 2” coming up, opposite Salman Khan.

Recently, Jacqueline opened up about collaborating with Rohit for the first time. “It’s not easy making films that entertain, make you laugh and feel good. And Rohit Shetty is perhaps the first that comes to mind when you think of entertaining and commercial cinema,” she shared.

“I have always enjoyed watching his films and am completely aware of the kind of hard work that goes into it. Thrilled to be working with him and I can’t wait to be on his set,” she said of the director, known for superhits such as “Singham”, “Chennai Express” and the “Golmaal” series.