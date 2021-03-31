Actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared with fans on Tuesday that she has commenced the shoot of her forthcoming film “Ram Setu”.

The actress took to Instagram to post a picture from the set, where she is seen discussing the script with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

She captioned: “Ram Setu filming begins today. Keep us in your prayers. ”

Akshay and Nushrratt, too, updated fans about the start of shoot.

The mahurat shot of the film took place on Ayodhya recently. “Ram Setu” is directed by Abhishek Sharma. A major portion of the film will be shot in Mumbai.