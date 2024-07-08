Jacqueline Fernandez marks 13 years of brilliance of ‘Murder 2’

Thirteen years have passed since the release of ‘Murder 2’, yet Jacqueline Fernandez with her charm in the film’s music continues to captivate audiences. Known for her enchanting performance in the movie, Jacqueline has solidified her position as a queen of musical success. The song ‘Haal E Dil’ remains a standout, particularly touching hearts during the rainy season with its emotive melody.

Jacqueline’s ability to infuse energy and her unique dance moves into each song ensures they become instant hits, resonating deeply with music lovers everywhere. Her influence extends beyond just melodies; it transforms listeners and turns non-dancers into dance-floor enthusiasts.

Born on August 11, 1985, in Sri Lanka and raised in Bahrain, Jacqueline pursued a career in acting after studying mass communication in Sydney. Her journey began with winning Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006, which led her into modeling and eventually Bollywood. Her acting debut in ‘Aladin’ marked the start of a successful career, highlighted by roles in ‘Murder 2’, ‘Housefull 2’, ‘Race 2’, ‘Kick’, and more recently, ‘Vikrant Rona’ in 2022.

Apart from her screen roles, Jacqueline Fernandez also served as a judge on the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ from 2016 to 2017, showcasing her versatility beyond acting.

‘Murder 2’s’ enduring popularity underscores Jacqueline Fernandez’s enduring appeal and talent, making her a powerhouse in Bollywood. Her journey from a modeling stint in India to becoming a celebrated actress reflects her dedication and versatility in the entertainment industry. With each role, Jacqueline continues to captivate audiences and solidify her place as a beloved figure in Indian cinema.