Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts a toned midriff in a new picture she shared on social media, and fans are thrilled. Along with the picture, she has shared some quick pop philosophy about human nature, too.

Jacqueline posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in black gym wear. A huge mirror catches her reflection.

“They tell you to be yourself and then they judge you,” she wrote alongside the image.

Jacqueline will be seen in in films such as “Bhoot Police”, “Bachchan Pandey” and “Kick 2”.

She recently completed a long outdoor schedule for the horror comedy “Bhoot Comedy” in locations across Himachal Pradesh, along with the rest of the cast including co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor.

She will soon get going with the shoot of the action comedy drama “Bachchan Pandey”, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon.

In “Kick 2”, she returns with Salman Khan. The two had earlier worked together in the first film of the series, released in 2014.