Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernanadez counts making filter coffee among her many talents, going by her social media post on Friday.

Jacqueline posted two pictures on her Instagram stories. The first features a woman preparing some coffee in a hotel for the actress.

The second image features Jacqueline pouring the hot beverage in a traditional glass.

On the image, she wrote: “I make filter coffee now too!!”

Talking about her work, Jacqueline has several films lined up.

She has shot for her horror comedy “Bhoot Police” and has commenced shooting for “Bachchan Pandey”, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. She will reunite with superstar Salman Khan for “Kick 2”. The two had starred in the 2014 action heist film “Kick”.

Jacqueline will also share screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus”.