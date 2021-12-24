‘Jab They met’: Shahid’s father-in-law was unimpressed

Shahid Kapoor made a shocking revelation about meeting his father-in-law for the very first time during his appearance on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

The actor, who is now promoting his next movie ‘Jersey’ With the actor Mrunal Thakur, said that his father-in-law was extremely unimpressed when he met his future son-in-law.

Shahid stated: “I colored my hair at that time because in the film (‘Udta Punjab’), my character was shown to be a little different. Mira’s father wears formal shirts and pants and he has a very neat hairstyle, shaves every morning, like her (Mrunal Thakur) dad.”

He continued: “When he saw me for the first time, the look on his face echoed thoughts like, ‘who is my daughter marrying!?’ ‘What kind of a boy is he?’ So, now when I go to meet him, I comb my hair properly and his eyes light up with joy.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(With inputs from IANS)