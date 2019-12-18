Ishaan Khattar, who was busy preparing for his upcoming web series, A Suitable Boy, which is Mira Nair’s screen adaptation of Vikram Seth’s classic work by the same name, has finally wrapped up the shooting.

On Monday, the Dhadak actor took to his official Instagram handle to announce the wrap-up of his shooting. The actor posted a picture of the entire cast and crew. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “..and that’s a wrap on #asuitableboy Can’t wait for you guys to see it (sic).”

Set in post-independence India, A Suitable Boy is about a few families and their efforts to arrange the marriage of their daughter to a suitable boy. Other than Ishaan, the show also features Tabu and debutante Tanya Maniktala.

The actor, who was last seen in Dhadak alongside Jhanvi Kapoor, will also be seen in a romantic-action film Khaali Peeli. The movie is being produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and is helmed by Maqbool Khan under the banner of Zee Studios.

The movie also features Ananya Panday in the lead role. The story of the film is about a boy and a girl, who meet each other in the middle of the night.