Kangana Ranaut’s manager and sister Rangoli Chandel has always managed to be in the headlines. The sister duo is known for their fearless statements and unfiltered opinions. Known for not mincing words and also being vocal about blasting Bollywood celebrities for various reasons, Rangoli Chandel is once again in the news. This time, Rangoli has all the good reasons.

As International Women’s Day is around the corner, PM Narendra Modi, recently shared a cryptic post about giving up his social media accounts. Later, he clarified tweeting that this Women’s Day, he wants to give away his social media handle to all the women who have inspired him and who continue to inspire mankind.

He wrote, “This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs (sic).”

Responding over his tweet, Rangoli Chandel nominated her sister along with other celebrities to take over PM Modi’s social media handle. Sharing a series of tweets, Rangoli nominated Kangana Ranaut, Zoya Akhtar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Meghna Gulzar, and other female filmmakers.

She wrote, “How they managed to conquer a field where few years ago women weren’t even allowed, you will be proud to know compared to the West we have more successful and mainstream women directors, they need encouragement sir, please consider at least one of them Regards (sic).”

“These women have gone beyond their gender and except for Kangana who is a budding filmmaker others have emerged as successful filmmakers, they proved to the world that true potential of a human isn’t gender bound … they have incredible stories to share ( cont) (sic).”

She further added , “On a different note I want to nominate @ZoyaAkhtarOff @Ashwinyiyer @meghnagulzar and Kangana Ranaut for taking over @narendramodi ji’s handle on woman’s day, dear sir industry needs actresses but industry doesn’t need woman directors and writers (cont) (sic).”

“Even Kareena Kapoor Khan is a great choice to take over honourable PM’s handle …. send more suggestions guys … (sic).”