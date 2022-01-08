As images of Jacqueline Fernandez with Sukesh Chandrashekhar circulate, Fernandez issues a statement requesting privacy

After a picture of her with the alleged conman, Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral on social media on Saturday, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez issued a statement.

In a statement posted to her Instagram account, Jacqueline asked not to share intrusive images and not to invade her privacy during a difficult time. The statement read, “This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I am currently going through a rough patch but I am sure that my friends and fans will see me through it.”

“It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you,” it continued.

The comments on Jacqueline’s Instagram post have since been disabled.

The case against Jacqueline involved Chandrashekhar and a money-laundering scheme worth Rs 200 crore. Her statement has been recorded three times before the ED. There was a viral picture of the actor earlier today with the alleged conman. Throughout the video, Chandrasekhar kissed her and she had a hickey.

Jacqueline was reported to have also been conned by Sukesh, who claimed to own Sun TV and approached her with a film offer. Chandrasekhar admitted to being in a relationship with Jacqueline but said it has nothing to do with the case against him.

Connivance with jail officials and some associates outside led to the cheating and extortion ring being run by him.

(With inputs from ANI)