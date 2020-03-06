Amid the coronavirus outbreak which has also reached India, IIFA management, after consulting with the Madhya Pradesh government and stakeholders from the film industry, has decided to postpone the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations to a later date.
The decision has been taken over the growing concerns around the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. IIFA was originally scheduled at the end of March.
Taking the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community into consideration, the concerned authorities have taken this decision. A fresh date and plans for hosting IIFA in Madhya Pradesh will be announced at the earliest.
This year, IIFA has selected a few movies that touched the hearts of the people. Recently, the concerned authorities also released the official nominations list.
Here are the nominations:
Best Picture:
Anubhav Sinha & Zee Studios for Article 15
Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby for Gully Boy
Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani & Ashwin Varde for Kabir Singh
Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta & Sunir Kheterpal for Kesari
Ronnie Screwvala for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Direction:
Anubhav Sinha for Article 15
Sujoy Ghosh for Badla
Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy
Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Kabir Singh
Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Performance in A Leading Role (Female):
Taapsee Pannu for Badla
Kareena Kapoor Khan for Good Newwz
Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy
Vidya Balan for Mission Mangal
Priyanka Chopra Jonas for The Sky Is Pink
Performance in A Leading Role (Male):
Ayushmann Khurrana for Article 15
Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy
Shahid Kapoor for Kabir Singh
Hrithik Roshan for Super 30
Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Performance in A Supporting Role (Female):
Sayani Gupta for Article 15
Amrita Singh for Badla
Yami Gautam for Bala
Kiara Advani for Good Newwz
Amruta Subhash for Gully Boy
Performance in A Supporting Role (Male):
Kumud Mishra for Article 15
Diljit Dosanjh for Good Newwz
Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy
Vijay Varma for Gully Boy
Vishal Jethwa for Mardaani 2
Music Direction:
Ankur Tewari & Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy
Akhil Sachdeva, Vishal Mishra, Sachet – Parampara, Amaal Mallik & Mithoon for Kabir Singh
Tanishk Bagchi, Arko, Chirrantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi, Jasleen Royal & Gurmoh for Kesari
Payal Dev, Tanishk Bagchi, Meet Bros, Nikhil-Vinay, Kalyanji-Anandji & Laxmikant-Pyarelal for Marjaavaan
Vishal – Shekhar for War
Best Story:
Anubhav Sinha & Gaurav Solanki for Article 15
Nitesh Tiwari, Nikhil Mehrotra & Piyush Gupta for Chhichhore
Reema Kagti & Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy
Sanjeev Dutta for Super 30
Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Lyrics:
Divine & Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Ayega (Gully Boy)
Divine & Naezy for Mere Gully Mein (Gully Boy)
Irshad Kamil for Bekhayali (Kabir Singh)
Kumaar for Tera Ban Jaunga (Kabir Singh)
Manoj Muntashir for Teri Mitti (Kesari)
Playback Singer (Female):
Aakanksha Sharma for Naina Yeh (Article 15)
Jasleen Royal for Jahan Tu Chala (Gully Boy)
Vibha Saraf for Kab Se Kab Tak (Gully Boy)
Shreya Ghoshal for Yeh Aaina (Kabir Singh)
Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)
Playback Singer (Male):
Divine, Naezy & Ranveer Singh for Mere Gully Mein (Gully Boy)
Sachet Tandon for Bekhayali (Kabir Singh)
B Praak for Teri Mitti (Kesari)
Arijit Singh for Dil Hi Toh Hai (The Sky Is Pink)
Arijit Singh for Ghungroo( War)
Coming back to IIFA, the authorities have regretted the inconvenience caused, and hoped that all the concerned would understand the sensitivity of the situation.