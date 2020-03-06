Amid the coronavirus outbreak which has also reached India, IIFA management, after consulting with the Madhya Pradesh government and stakeholders from the film industry, has decided to postpone the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations to a later date.

The decision has been taken over the growing concerns around the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. IIFA was originally scheduled at the end of March.

Taking the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community into consideration, the concerned authorities have taken this decision. A fresh date and plans for hosting IIFA in Madhya Pradesh will be announced at the earliest.

This year, IIFA has selected a few movies that touched the hearts of the people. Recently, the concerned authorities also released the official nominations list.

Here are the nominations:

Best Picture:

Anubhav Sinha & Zee Studios for Article 15

Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby for Gully Boy

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani & Ashwin Varde for Kabir Singh

Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta & Sunir Kheterpal for Kesari

Ronnie Screwvala for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Direction:

Anubhav Sinha for Article 15

Sujoy Ghosh for Badla

Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Kabir Singh

Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Performance in A Leading Role (Female):

Taapsee Pannu for Badla

Kareena Kapoor Khan for Good Newwz

Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy

Vidya Balan for Mission Mangal

Priyanka Chopra Jonas for The Sky Is Pink

Performance in A Leading Role (Male):

Ayushmann Khurrana for Article 15

Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy

Shahid Kapoor for Kabir Singh

Hrithik Roshan for Super 30

Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Performance in A Supporting Role (Female):

Sayani Gupta for Article 15

Amrita Singh for Badla

Yami Gautam for Bala

Kiara Advani for Good Newwz

Amruta Subhash for Gully Boy

Performance in A Supporting Role (Male):

Kumud Mishra for Article 15

Diljit Dosanjh for Good Newwz

Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy

Vijay Varma for Gully Boy

Vishal Jethwa for Mardaani 2

Music Direction:

Ankur Tewari & Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Akhil Sachdeva, Vishal Mishra, Sachet – Parampara, Amaal Mallik & Mithoon for Kabir Singh

Tanishk Bagchi, Arko, Chirrantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi, Jasleen Royal & Gurmoh for Kesari

Payal Dev, Tanishk Bagchi, Meet Bros, Nikhil-Vinay, Kalyanji-Anandji & Laxmikant-Pyarelal for Marjaavaan

Vishal – Shekhar for War

Best Story:

Anubhav Sinha & Gaurav Solanki for Article 15

Nitesh Tiwari, Nikhil Mehrotra & Piyush Gupta for Chhichhore

Reema Kagti & Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Sanjeev Dutta for Super 30

Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Lyrics:

Divine & Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Ayega (Gully Boy)

Divine & Naezy for Mere Gully Mein (Gully Boy)

Irshad Kamil for Bekhayali (Kabir Singh)

Kumaar for Tera Ban Jaunga (Kabir Singh)

Manoj Muntashir for Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Playback Singer (Female):

Aakanksha Sharma for Naina Yeh (Article 15)

Jasleen Royal for Jahan Tu Chala (Gully Boy)

Vibha Saraf for Kab Se Kab Tak (Gully Boy)

Shreya Ghoshal for Yeh Aaina (Kabir Singh)

Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)

Playback Singer (Male):

Divine, Naezy & Ranveer Singh for Mere Gully Mein (Gully Boy)

Sachet Tandon for Bekhayali (Kabir Singh)

B Praak for Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Arijit Singh for Dil Hi Toh Hai (The Sky Is Pink)

Arijit Singh for Ghungroo( War)

Coming back to IIFA, the authorities have regretted the inconvenience caused, and hoped that all the concerned would understand the sensitivity of the situation.