Iain Glen joins Anupam Kher’s upcoming film ‘Tanvi The Great’

In a thrilling update for movie buffs, renowned actor Anupam Kher has announced that Iain Glen, famed for his role in HBO’s hit series ‘Game of Thrones’, will be joining the cast of Kher’s upcoming film, ‘Tanvi The Great’.

Kher unveiled the news through an energetic social media post, sharing a video of himself and Glen discussing their exciting collaboration. His post, which quickly garnered attention online, highlighted their enthusiasm for the project.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, our picture from the sets of #TanviTheGreat went viral yesterday, and Iain Glen and I decided it was time to share the official announcement with you all,” Kher wrote. He went on to express his admiration for Glen, saying, “It’s an honor to have Iain on board for my directorial debut. I have long admired his exceptional talent both on stage and screen, not to mention his iconic role in ‘Game of Thrones’.”

Iain Glen, in turn, shared his excitement about joining the film and working with Kher. “Anupam is truly a remarkable person. Spending time with him leaves you with a broader perspective on life,” Glen commented. He also shared his enthusiasm about making his debut in Indian cinema, noting, “I’m happy to be part of ‘Tanvi The Great’. This is my first experience in India, and I am already enchanted by the country and its people.”

The duo’s collaboration is not entirely new. They previously worked together on the BBC drama ‘Mrs Wilson’, and fans highly anticipate their their reunion in ‘Tanvi The Great’.

Adding to the film’s allure, ‘Tanvi The Great’ will feature a musical score by MM Keeravani, the acclaimed composer behind the Oscar-winning soundtrack for ‘RRR’. Additionally, the film’s sound design is the responsibility of Resul Pookutty, an Academy Award winner renowned for his work on ‘Slumdog Millionaire’.

With Anupam Kher Studio at the helm of both directing and producing, ‘Tanvi The Great’ promises to be a cinematic treat, blending top-notch talent with an impressive creative team. The film’s intriguing premise and star-studded lineup set the stage for a significant entry into the film industry.