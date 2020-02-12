Valentine’s Day is just two days away. Celebrating the week of love, Boman Irani opened up about the emotional connect associated with a warm ‘Jaadoo Ki Jhappi’ as the lovers are celebrating ‘Hug Day’ on Wednesday.

After making his Bollywood debut with Munna Bhai MBBS that presented the world with the loved and popular phrase ‘Jaadoo Ki Jhappi’, Boman Irani feels there is a changed notion about hugs, as well as talked about his fondness for warm embraces.

“A lot of people find hugging uncomfortable but I think Munna Bhai MBBS gave the term ‘Jaadoo Ki Jhappi’ and a lot more people instead of a selfie or autograph ask me for a ‘Jadoo Ki Jhappi’. For me, that makes it a warmer connect in many ways with the people,” said Irani.

He further shared his thoughts on what embracing someone affectionately means to him. He said, “There is a reason why people hug traditionally like they shake hands. In my belief, the reason is to get your hearts closer together, thumping to each other’s beats and I feel it’s a beautiful feeling.”

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the sports drama 83’ and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.