Hrithik Roshan’s advice to sister Pashmina ahead of her debut

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibran Khan, and Naila Grewal. The film is scheduled for release on June 21. Ahead of the film’s release, the debutant actress shared the advice she received from her elder brother and her insights on her upcoming release.

In an interview with First Post, the upcoming actress opened up about being prepared to face the challenges the industry will bring forth for her. She expressed that she doesn’t think one can ever be too prepared. “I feel like if you feel like you’re prepared, then you’re closing scope for learning. So, I would like to be underprepared so that I can learn more and more and more and more.”

When asked about the tips and advice she received from Hrithik Roshan, Pashmina revealed that he primarily advised her on how she can improve her performance, giving her a lot of feedback to work upon.

Advertisement

She revealed that the ‘Fighter’ actor gives the best advice when it comes to navigating life but refrains from sharing how to navigate the industry, as that is something one needs to learn from personal experience. “So, he’s like the type of person that will let me have my own experiences. And if I fall, he’ll be there to catch me. I know that for a fact, but I have to make those turns and fall. For instance, if you’re teaching a kid how to ride a bike, you have to leave the bike at one point. And the kid has to fall to learn that it’s okay, and then I can get up and still go on.”

In another interview with The Free Press Journal, the budding actress opened up on social media opinions while talking about her debut film, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound.’ Pashmina expressed, “As an actor, I want my film to be a paisa vasool.” She acknowledged that it’s okay for someone to hate, discern, and give constructive criticism, believing that every feedback is very important. She added that love and validation are not mutually exclusive and that she takes hate with a pinch of salt.

‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ has already captivated netizens with its soundtrack. The film is the sequel to the 2003 hit Shahid Kapoor film, ‘Ishq Vishk.’