Continuing his winning streak, Hrithik Roshan was recently awarded another ‘Best Actor’ title owing to his acclaimed performance in the movie Super 30. The film is based on the story of mathematician and professor Anand Kumar.

Exhibiting the same emotions and donning the avatar of Anand Kumar, Hrithik garnered lots of appreciation and adulation for his acting in the movie. In his acceptance speech, Hrithik dedicated his award to the entire team who was involved in the making of the film.

In a video, Hrithik shared “Thank you so much Zee for this wonderful award. I would like to dedicate this award to the entire team of Super 30, especially my director. I really feel that an actor is just a colour in the painting. So I would like to dedicate this to all my co-stars, to the entire team and to my staff who works so tirelessly in making sure that I can do my best. So thank you once again and thank you for giving me a chance to thank the people that truly deserve this award. Thank you very much.”

Hrithik has always been at the top of his game when it comes to delivering qualitative yet entertaining content. His performance in Super 30 is also considered as one of his best in his 2 decade long career.

It is rather deserving for him to win this award for his immense hard work which he put in to seamlessly mould himself into becoming the character.

There is nothing that this actor can’t do and he has proven this multiple times in his career.