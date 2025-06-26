How Sanjay Leela Bhansali took Indian cinema global with these 5 award-winning films

Sanjay Leela Bhansali continues to stand tall as one of India’s most celebrated cinematic visionaries. He isn’t just a director but a storyteller who paints emotions with light, music, and movement. Whether it’s the heartbreak of ‘Devdas’ or the power-packed resilience of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Bhansali’s films are less about trends and more about timelessness.

His works have not only struck a chord with Indian audiences but have earned global recognition. From Cannes to Berlin, his films have traveled far beyond Indian shores, introducing the world to the grandeur and depth of desi storytelling.

Advertisement

Here are five of his National Award-winning films that helped redefine Indian cinema for the world.

Advertisement

1. ‘Devdas’ (2002)

Think opulence, heartbreak, and grandeur all rolled into one. That’s ‘Devdas’. Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel, Bhansali’s adaptation elevated the tale into a visual extravaganza. The film made waves internationally, with a special screening at Cannes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

2. ‘Black’ (2005)

‘Black’ proved that Bhansali could do more than just paint with gold. Stripped of his signature flamboyance, this emotionally heavy drama focused on the bond between a deaf-blind girl and her teacher.

Inspired by Helen Keller’s life, the film starred Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in some of their most intense performances.

3. ‘Bajirao Mastani’ (2015)

Few films manage to balance epic romance and battlefield bravado, but ‘Bajirao Mastani’ did it all, with style. Bhansali’s directorial prowess shone through in every frame, from the stunning war sequences to the delicate emotional threads of the love triangle. His win for Best Director was well-earned, and inevitable.

4. ‘Padmaavat’ (2018)

Not many directors can say they’ve scored their own films and won awards for it. Bhansali did just that with ‘Padmaavat’. The music carried a haunting, regal quality that gave the film its heartbeat. Whether it was the fierce “Khalibali” or the poetic “Ghoomar,” his compositions lingered long after the credits rolled.

5. ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ (2022)

Bhansali’s most recent National Award-winning film marked a shift with more grit, less gloss. ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was bold, unapologetic, and centered on a woman’s fight for power in a patriarchal world. Internationally, it earned rave reviews, with a standing ovation at the Berlin International Film Festival.

As for what’s next, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for what could be one of Bollywood’s biggest spectacles yet, ‘Love and War’, a highly anticipated project expected to bring together powerhouse talent and intense storytelling.