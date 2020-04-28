Since everyone is in home quarantine and all film shootings are at a halt, fans are drooling over the throwback pictures of their favourite celebs on social media. Amidst a host of pictures, we have found a throwback picture of Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan. The picture seems to be very old, probably of when Suhana was a little girl.

In the photo, which looks like a photo from the sets of a film, SRK is sitting on a chair while Suhana is seen fixing his hair. In the photo, while King Khan is seen sporting a casual look and sitting patiently on his chair, Suhana Khan looks cute in shorts and tee as she turns hairstylist for her superstar dad.

Clearly, this photo is decades-old since as we speak, Suhana Khan is a grown up girl, and pursuing higher studies in New York and just like all star kids, fans also await Suhana Khan’s Bollywood debut and when BFF Ananya Panday was asked about Suhana’s debut, she had said that Suhana will make her debut whenever she wants to. “She is actually going to the film school now, she is going to NYC to study. So I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act,” Ananya said.

Also, when SRK was asked about his daughter’s debut, the superstar had said that she needs to finish her studies before she forays into acting. Well, we know that Suhana has a knack for acting because during her college days, Suhana acted in a couple of plays and also featured in a small movie directed by her college friends.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero.

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Shah Rukh Khan, too made his contribution by providing 25,000 PPE kits to frontline healthcare workers in Maharashtra to aid them in their fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Also, SRK and his wife, Gauri Khan, have given their 4-storey personal office space to be used as a quarantine centre, equipped with essentials for quarantined women, children and elderly.