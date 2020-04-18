On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was suspended. This came after Hrithik Roshan’s former sister-in-law and Sussanne Khan’s sister and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali called her out for spreading religious hatred via her tweets and reported her Twitter handle.

Post it, many celebs including Kubbra Sait and Reema Kagti came in support of Farah and reported similar tweets. Now, Kangana has finally come out in support of her sister and has slammed all allegations put on her by Farah Khan Ali and Reema Kagti of ‘muslim genocide.’

Taking to her official Twitter team handle, Kangana shared a video of herself talking about Rangoli’s Twitter suspension controversy. She is seen calling Reema and Farah Khan Ali’s claims false and says that if there is any tweet that is there about Muslim genocide, she and her sister will come and apologize.

Kangana went on to explain that Rangoli tweeted about the people who attacked doctors and police who went to treat them for COVID 19. She further clarified that they don’t believe that every Muslim is a terrorist or are attacking police and doctors.

Kangana further appealed to the Central government that platforms including Twitter should be banned in the country and that India should come up with their own platforms.

#KanganaRanaut speaks up on suspension of #RangoliChandel's Twitter

The Queen actress further defended Babita Phogat who was trolled on Twitter after she made controversial remarks on Islamic sect in her video.

Post her account suspension, Rangoli had released a statement saying that Twitter is a biased platform that can be avoided. She mentioned in her statement that she won’t be renewing her account on Twitter and that fans should watch out for direct interviews of Kangana.