Ananya Panday is just two films old but has already carved a niche for herself in the industry. The actress enjoys a massive fan following. She made her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh and delivered stellar performances with both. The actress has received a lot of appreciation for her acting skills and has also won numerous debutant awards.

Recently, it was announced that Ananya Panday will be seen romancing South actor Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming Telugu film, Fighter. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is said to be based on the life of a boxer. Ananya is known to form cohesive bonds with her cast members and directors alike.

In an interview with a daily, Ananya shared, “We both are entering different territories; I am new to southern cinema and Vijay is foraying into Hindi Cinema. So, we both are nervous and can relate to the other’s state of mind.”

Ananya has proved her diversity by entering uncharted waters of the southern cinema.

The actress believes that it’s never too early or late to widen one horizon and try on different things.

Apart from Fighter, Ananya Panday has a busy-as a-bee year to look forward to with major projects including Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and Shakun Batra’s film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.