It seems like Deepika Padukone, who is in home quarantine with husband Ranveer Singh in Mumbai is missing the good old times. Amidst lockdown, she has been treating her fans with her ‘not-so-seen’ pictures.

And, today is no different. On Saturday, Deepika again took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of her family having lunch with Aamir Khan.

The photo dates back to 2000 when Deepika was just 13-years-old. In the picture, Deepika is seen posing with Aamir, along with her whole family – father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha. In the post, Deepika recalled that Aamir was having curd rice at the time and though she was hungry, she couldn’t bring herself to ask him for some.

She wrote, “Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward. I still am. He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry, like I always am. But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask… #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan. (sic).”

Prakash Padukone is a former badminton player. He became the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championship in 1980. He was also honoured with Arjuna Award (1972) and Padma Shri (1982).

Recently, the actress also shared a picture of herself along with her sister Anisha, saying that she misses her.

On the acting front, Deepika was last seen on the big screen in Chhapaak. She will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s film, along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also star in Ranveer Singh’s 83.