Harbhajan Singh applauds Kartik Aaryan in ‘Chandu Champion’

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has publicly expressed his admiration for Kartik Aaryan’s exceptional performance in the film ‘Chandu Champion’. The movie, which features Kartik as Murlikant Petkar, has captured the hearts of many, including the celebrated cricketer, who praised the actor’s commitment to the role and his outstanding portrayal.

Harbhajan took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Kartik Aaryan, posting a story that read, “Murlikant Petkar, what an inspiring story. It goes on to show again that if your will is stronger than your skills, victory is certain. Well done @kartikaaryan, thank you . I urge people to watch this great film about a great son of India .” This endorsement from a sports icon like Harbhajan Singh not only highlights Kartik’s acting prowess but also underscores the film’s powerful narrative.

‘Chandu Champion’, since its release on OTT platforms, has been showered with praise from audiences and critics alike. The film delves into the life and struggles of Murlikant Petkar, portraying his journey with a depth that resonates with viewers. Kartik Aaryan’s compelling performance has left audiences in awe, and many are calling him a deserving contender for the National Award. His portrayal has brought to light the challenges and triumphs of an athlete, making the film a must-watch.

The film, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ has managed to carve out a unique space in the hearts of its audience. It has garnered love and appreciation both in theaters and on OTT platforms, showcasing its widespread appeal and the impact of its story.

As the accolades for ‘Chandu Champion’ continue to pour in, Harbhajan Singh’s heartfelt message stands out as a testament to the film’s influence. His praise for Kartik Aaryan’s performance further cements the actor’s status as one of the industry’s most talented and dedicated performers. With its inspiring narrative and powerful performances, ‘Chandu Champion’ is a film that not only entertains but also motivates, reminding viewers of the indomitable spirit of athletes like Murlikant Petkar.