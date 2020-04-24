Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 33rd birthday on Friday. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone is in home quarantine. Seeing the same, Varun Dhawan is also celebrating his quarantine birthday with his family at their Mumbai residence. The actor started his day by cutting a cake.

Varun Dhawan took to his official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from last night. The actor also received wishes from B-town biggies including Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Arjun Kapoor, among many others.

Sharing a glimpse of the birthday celebration at his home, Varun Dhawan posted two pictures from the cake-cutting ceremony. Going by the pictures, it seems it was a homemade cake. The actor also shared all the wishes from his friends.

Karan Johar wished Varun with an old photo of the two, in which the filmmaker is seen kissing the birthday boy. He wrote, “Happy birthday to my crazy, happy and lovely child.”

Arjun Kapoor also wished his friend with an old picture and made fun of their hairstyles. He wrote, “Bad (haircuts in this case) Boys 4 Life. Happy birthday @varundvn the content maker par excellence, the new rapper in town & the natkhat balak forever!!! (sic).”

Banita Sandhu, who worked with Varun Dhawan in Shoojit Sircar’s October, also wished the actor with a throwback photo of the two. She wrote, “Happy birthday you absolute superstar. Thank you for being the wonderful caring person that you are and always feeding me whenever I got hungry. Forever my Dan.”

Varun’s Street Dancer 3D co-actor, Nora Fatehi who played Varun’s love interest in the film, shared a photo from the sets of the film, and wrote, “Omg this is one of my fav pics of us!!! I wish you all the best boo boo. Many more years of success, good health, happiness and laughter.”

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan has wrapped the remake of his father David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. He will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the film. On the other hand, Mr Lele, announced by director Shashank Khaitan is also at halt due to the lockdown.