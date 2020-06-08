Actress Shilpa Shetty is celebrating her 45th birthday on Monday. The actress is among those top-notch actresses who has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Even today, she can give a tough fight to all the young actresses.

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast and never does a day go by in her life when this Baazigar actress doesn’t work out. She keeps giving treats to her fans by giving glimpses of her lifestyle via Instagram. Shilpa is the wife of businessman Raj Kundra and mommy to son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

On the occasion, Raj took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful video clip, celebrating his angel’s day. Besides, he also penned a beautiful note that reads, “To my Darling Wife, You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, with your love. Just seeing you smile lights up the darkest of days and makes it all worth it. You are not just the mother of my children, but the Queen of my life and heart. I Love you Beyond words. Happy Birthday my jaan @theshilpashetty Your Hubby #happybirthday #wife #girlfriend (sic).”

Currently, the actress is in home quarantine with her family and keeps giving glimpses of her lockdown routine. She also shared Tiktok videos with Raj, treating her fans with a dose of laughter.