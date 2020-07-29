On Wednesday, Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 61st birthday and his fans have flooded the social media with adorable wishes. Even his friends from the industry have taken to social media to wish Sanju baba on his special day.

However, the actor, in return, has given a wonderful gift for his fans. Today, as planned, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 have unveiled the first look of the actor as Adheera. Starring Yash in the lead role, Dutt will be seen playing a baddie and his intense look in the first look has set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and shared this new poster of Sanjay Dutt. He tweeted, “‘ADHEERA’ – Inspired by the brutal ways of the vikings…Happy Birthday @duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon (sic).”

In the poster, one can see Sanjay in ‘never-seen-before’ avatar. From hairstyle to tattoos, his style is surely attracting his fans. This is not for the first time, Dutt is playing a baddie in a film. His look is inspired by the brutal ways of Vikings, which is a series inspired by the tales of the Norsemen of early medieval Scandinavia. Meanwhile, the makers are looking forward to completing the final schedule of the film.

The upcoming film also stars Raveena Tandon in an important role and Ravi Basrur, who composed music for KGF: Chapter 1 will take over even for the second part. KGF: Chapter 2, which will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films will release in five languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Yash promised the second chapter of KGF will be “bigger” and “better”.

“When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had inhibitions, and restricted ourselves in some way. With this kind of success in our side, we are going all out with the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter two,” Yash had said.

As of now, KGF Chapter 2 is scheduled to hit screens on October 23, 2020.