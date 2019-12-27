Dabangg star Salman Khan turned 54 on Friday. The actor has come a long way in Bollywood and has earned himself a superstar status.

As Salman turned a year older, the actor ringed his birthday with his closed ones at Sohail Khan’s residence. Several Bollywood celebs were in attendance at the celebration.

On his special day, hoards of heartfelt wishes showered on social media for him from the members of the film fraternity. From greetings, wishes, pictures to videos and more, the social media platforms are flooded with posts dedicated to the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.

Film producer Ramesh Taurani took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of himself with Khan. Alongside the picture, he penned a warm note for the actor. He wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest @beingsalmankhan Happy Birthday dear Aftab, I wish your every day to be filled with lots of love, laughter, happiness and the warmth of sunshine. Have a great year @kirankotrial #salmankhanbirthday (sic).”

Sophie Choudry also penned a heartfelt note for the actor. Alongside a picture of herself with Salman, Sophie wrote, “Happy bday to the one millions call “bhai”… but for me will forever be my first crushKindest, handsomest and perhaps naughtiest in the nicest way!! Happy bday @beingsalmankhan .. Good health & happiness always!! Loveeee (sic)”.

TV presenter Andy Kumar also took to his official Twitter handle to wished Sallu Bhai on his special day. Alongside the picture of himself with Salman, he wrote, “#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan A huge happy birthday to one of my fav human beings @BeingSalmanKhan ! May you always be blessed! Love & Light (sic).”

Yash Raj Films also wished the actor. Alongside a poster saying Happy Birthday Salman Khan, the production house wrote, “Undeniable charm. Unmatched swag. Undaunted stardom. @BeingSalmanKhan got it all. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan (sic).”

Actress Divya Dutta shared a throwback picture of Salman Khan along with herself and wrote, “Happy bday @BeingSalmanKhan !! It’s high we had a new pic together!! Been a while I met u!! Lots of love!!! (sic).”

Actor Maneish Paul also shared a picture and wrote, “Happy birthday bhaijaan @beingsalmankhan stay blessed always!!keep rocking!! Have a fab year ahead full of super duper hits!! #mp #bhaijaan #bhai #blessed #sultan #superstar #bollywood #tiger #prem #beinghuman (sic).”

Choreographer Remo D’souza also shared a childhood picture of Salman Khan laughing and posing for the camera. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Wow 🙂 this pic :))) @BeingSalmanKhan (sic).”

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan shared a picture of himself along with Khan and wished him in his style. He wrote, “Laakho dilon ki jaan, BhaiJaan Salman Khan ko janamdin mubarak ho.. You make trillions of people smile through your humanitarian work & films. Taught many of us to being human. Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan , stay healthy & blessed always. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan (sic).”

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee also took some time from his busy schedule to wish the actor. Sharing a still from one of their pictures, he wrote, “Zindagi me teen cheeze kabhi underestimate nahi karni chahiye… Salman, Sallu and Bhai. Wishing one of the most amazing human being who’s the best at being human, a very happy birthday (sic).”

Zindagi me teen cheeze kabhi underestimate nahi karni chahiye… Salman, Sallu and Bhai.

Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma also wished the actor. Sharing a picture of Salman, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Bhai .. there are so many things I’ve learned from you. Thank you for always being there @beingsalmankhan (sic).”

Meanwhile, other celebs including Dr.Sanket Bhosale, Chetan Bhagat, Guru Randhawa, Sumit Kadel, Samina Shaikh also wished Bhaijaan from all their heart.