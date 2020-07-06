Amidst lockdown, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 35th birthday on Monday. There’s no denying that the actor shares a strong bond with Deepika Padukone’s family, especially with her sister Anisha Padukone. He keeps on giving glimpses of their fun time on social media.

Today, on the occasion of his special day, it seems like Anisha has started early birthday celebrations. Taking it to her Instagram stories, Anisha posted a quirky birthday wish for the actor. She wrote, ‘Janamdin ki hardik shubh kamnaye, jijaji.”

Alongside, she posted a cute gif of Ranveer doing bhangra. Earlier when the actor had released his gif images on Instagram, Anisha had taken to her Instagram handle and shared some of his gif images. She also tagged him as, ‘Coolest Jiju Ever’.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently self-quarantined at home with his wife Deepika Padukone. Apart from spending some quality time with Deepika, Ranveer often manages to interact with his fans.