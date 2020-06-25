Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her 46th birthday on Thursday. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, birthday celebrations this year is a low key affair for all. All the Karisma fans have been pouring virtual wishes on the actress. But what caught our attention is her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wishes for her second mother aka Lolo.

Kareena took to her official Instagram handle and shared a montage of throwback videos and photos of the birthday girl with her family and friends. Alongside the montage, Bebo penned a heartfelt note for her sister. She wrote, “To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend…To the ultimate Diva… Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! .. May our morning phone chats last forever (sic).”

Earlier, her girl gang too shared pictures with her and wished her the special day.

Karisma Kapoor is the elder daughter of veteran actor Randheer Kapoor and Babita and the first woman in the Kapoor Khandaan who started working in films. She marked her Bollywood debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991 and went on to star in films like Anari, Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Raja Hindustani and more. The actress carved a niche for herself in the industry and managed to garner a huge fan following.