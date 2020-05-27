Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are celebrating their youngest son’s birthday on Wednesday. AbRam finally turned 7 and on the occasion, he has been getting several virtual wishes amidst the lockdown.

AbRam was born in 2013 and since then he has been the apple of SRK, Gauri, Suhana and Aaryan’s eyes. Not just this, AbRam has managed to garner a lot of public attention every time he steps out with his family. Recently, he was spotted with SRK in a performance at the ‘I for India’ concert.

SRK has been quite expressive when it comes to AbRam. He keeps on sharing his achievements. When asked about the little one’s inclination towards films, the actor told Mumbai Mirror, “AbRam, I don’t know, he’s good-looking enough to be a rockstar.”

On the occasion of AbRam’s birthday, here we have a couple of pictures that prove AbRam is a tough competitor for other star kids in B-town.

