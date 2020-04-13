On Monday, the entire nation is celebrating Baisakhi amidst the Coronavirus scare. One of the most important festivals of Sikhs, It is celebrated every year on April 13 or 14, depending on the stars. It is a harvest festival that marks the New Year or foundation day of the Khalsa community. Sikhs from all over carry out satsang, nagar kirtans, etc all over the country. However, the situation is entirely different this time as people are in their homes due to the lockdown. But, everyone has taken social media by storm to extend their wishes on the occasion. Our B-town celebs have also joined the bandwagon and wished their fans.

Celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Neetu Chandra, Isha Koppikar, Neha Dhupia and others shared their wishes on their respective social media handles.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture of himself dressed up in the attire of a Sikh and performing Bhangra. Alongside, he wrote a heartfelt wish in hindi.

T 3500 – Happy Baisakhi .. brruuuuruaahhhhh !! pic.twitter.com/I00pzSx7Tg — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2020

T 3500 –

“बैसाकी के पावन अवसर पर, लें बारम बार बधाई

ये दिन हर दिन मंगलमय हो , हम सब की यही दुहाई ।

हर्षित पल औ मधुमय जीवन , अपने घर मनाएँ

सुख शांत सुरक्षित रहें सदा , ईश्वर से यही दुआएँ ” ~ अब 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YqWfN6jWfA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2020

Ajay Devgn also shared Baisakhi wish on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all #HappyBaisakhi (sic).”

Vaisakhi di vadaiyan sabko! Stay at home & celebrate with your family. Lots of love to all ♥️#HappyBaisakhi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 13, 2020

Neetu Chandra also wrote on Twitter, “May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Have a great Baisakhi and celebrate it with loved ones at home. #HappyBaisakhi (sic).”

May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Have a great Baisakhi and celebrate it with loved ones at home.#HappyBaisakhi — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) April 13, 2020

There are many other stars who wished everyone on the occasion. Khalsa is a reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice.