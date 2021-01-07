The Rana Daggubati-Pulkit Samrat starrer Haathi Mere Saathi has been postponed. The big-ticket trilingual adventure drama will now hit theatres just before Holi on March 26.

Confirming the new release date, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday: “RELEASE DATE FINALIZED… #HaathiMereSaathi – starring #RanaDaggubati, #ShriyaPilgaonkar, #ZoyaHussain and #PulkitSamrat – to release in *cinemas* on 26 March 2021… Directed by Prabhu Solomon… Produced by Eros Motion Pictures… In #Hindi, #Telugu and #Tamil.”

The film was earlier slated to release on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in January this year.

Haathi Mere Saathi tackles the issue of global warming and deforestation that impact wildlife and human population, and is directed by Prabhu Solomon.

The Hindi version of the film also features Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Paras Arora, Ankit Sagar and Tinnu Anand.