Ranveer Singh (Murad)-Alia Bhatt (Safina) starrer Gully Boy has been ranked as the top Hindi film to rule Twitter in 2019.

According to IANS, #ThisHappened 2019 Twitter report stated that Gully Boy was the most tweeted about Hindi movie this year.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is inspired by the underground rap movement of Dharavi and the rags-to-riches stories of rappers. The film is based on the lives of rappers Naved Shaikh, popularly known as Naezy, and Divine (Vivian Fernandes), although many have noted stylistic and narrative likeness with the Hollywood biopic, Straight Outta Compton.

In the film, Murad used rap as a tool to express his views on society and life in Dharavi, one of the largest slums of Asia. The film became a superhit on release in February. It was India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category this year but failed to make it to the final list.

The romantic drama Kabir Singh was second on the list, followed by Mission Mangal, Kesari, Housefull 4, Uri: The Surgical Strike”, Kalank, Super 30, The Tashkent Files and Article 15.