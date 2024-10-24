Govinda and Krushna Abhishek reconcile after 7 years

Bollywood superstar Govinda and his nephew, comedian Krushna Abhishek, have put their long-standing feud behind them. The reconciliation follows a serious incident that led to Govinda’s hospitalization, prompting Krushna to reach out and check on his uncle after he returned to India.

Earlier this month, Govinda suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an accidental shooting incident, which left him hospitalized.

While Krushna Abhishek was touring in Australia at the time and couldn’t be present, his wife, Kashmera Shah, made it a point to visit Govinda at the hospital.

Upon his return, Krushna wasted no time and visited Govinda at home, marking the first significant family gathering since their fallout.

In an interview with Etimes, Krushna expressed his relief at the reunion, stating, “We’ve finally buried the hatchet and moved on.” He shared that meeting Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja, was particularly emotional for him. “It felt like I had completed half a vanvaas (exile),” he said.

The atmosphere during their reunion was lighthearted and nostalgic. “We laughed, joked, and reminisced about old times. It felt just like before,” Krushna reflected, recalling fond memories of living with his uncle and aunt, Sunita Ahuja.

He even joked about the changes in their home, telling Govinda, “Maine mama ko bola ki hall toh poora badal gaya hai. Ab sab issues resolve ho gaye hai, sab gile shikve door ho gaye hain,” which translates to “I told him the hall has changed completely. Everything has been resolved, and there are no grudges.”

Despite the warmth of their reunion, Krushna admitted feeling a bit apprehensive about facing his aunt, Sunita, who was unable to join them due to her commitments. “Honestly, I was a bit scared to face her because I knew she would scold me,” he confided.

Looking ahead, Krushna is eager to strengthen his bond with Govinda. “I’m glad we’ve finally buried the hatchet and moved on. Now I’ll keep visiting, and I’ll also meet mami (aunt),” he said.

The feud between these two entertainers had long captured public attention, stemming from Govinda’s dissatisfaction with Krushna’s comedic portrayals of his characters on television.

Tensions escalated over the years, with accusations flying back and forth, including claims from Krushna that Govinda neglected to visit his children in the hospital. Such disputes, along with Govinda labeling Krushna a liar, kept the media buzzing about their strained relationship.

But now, the dust looks settled!