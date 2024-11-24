Govinda and Krushna Abhishek end family feud on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

After years of tension, actors Govinda and Krushna Abhishek have finally buried the hatchet, ending their long-running family feud. The emotional moment unfolded during the latest episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, which is set to air on November 30 on Netflix.

In a promo for the show, Govinda, the iconic 90s Bollywood star, was seen embracing his nephew Krushna Abhishek.

The duo, who have been estranged for several years, shared a joyful moment that moved both their fans and the studio audience. In one viral clip, the pair even broke into a playful dance, poking fun at their past disagreements.

The light-hearted exchange continued when Krushna, dressed as Aladdin, jokingly mocked Kiku Sharda, who was playing a genie. Govinda, never one to miss a chance for a playful retort, called Krushna a “gadha” (donkey), causing the audience to burst into laughter. Krushna, clearly touched by the reunion, gave his uncle a heartfelt hug, saying, “We’ve met after a long time. Won’t let you go now.”

The episode also featured Arti Singh, Krushna’s sister and Govinda’s niece, in the audience. The two families have been on a reconciliation path, with Govinda making a notable appearance at Arti’s wedding earlier this year.

Joining Govinda on the show were his contemporaries from the 90s, Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Pandey. The trio reminisced about their time together in the film industry. They shared funny anecdotes and fond memories from their Bollywood heyday.

The roots of the feud between Govinda and Krushna trace back to 2018. A public spat arose between their wives. Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, took offense to a tweet from Krushna’s wife, Kashmera Shah. The tweet was interpreted as a jab at Govinda. Although Krushna later clarified that the tweet was aimed at his sister, Arti, the misunderstanding led to a serious fallout.