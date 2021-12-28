Follow Us:
Genelia Deshmukh and Salman Khan dance to their hearts’ content

SNS | New Delhi | December 28, 2021 8:28 am

Meanwhile, Genelia also shared that she wants to work with her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh, and says there could be something interesting in the anvil that might make it possible. (Photo: IANS)

On the occasion of Salman Khan’s 56th birthday, thanks to Genelia Deshmukh for sharing the adorable video.
Genelia shared a clip of her shaking a leg with Salman on her Instagram account on Monday. The pair danced to their hearts’ content. Their maroon T-shirts can also be seen twinning.

“Happy Birthday to the man with the largest heart. May God bless you with loads of happiness, love, and abundant health. We love you – Aaj Bhai ka birthday hai. @beingsalmankhan,” she captioned the post.
Netizens have been stunned by Salman and Genelia’s video.
Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, “So sweet. Love you Salman.”

“The coolestest video. May he always smile like this,” another one wrote.
Genelia and Salman have starred together in ‘Jai Ho’. The actress made a cameo appearance in the film.

(With inputs from ANI)

