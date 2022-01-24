First look at Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Badhaai Do’

The first glimpse of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s comedy film ‘Badhaai Do’ is here, and it will put a big smile on your face.

Ahead of the film’s premiere, the two took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the film’s first poster. Rajkummar and Bhumi are both dressed as brides and grooms in the poster. They are also seen covering each other’s mouths in the picture.

Rajkummar plays a cop in the movie, while Bhumi plays a physical education teacher.

“Kal aa raha hai hamara trailer. Kal Badhaai dena vaise aaj bhi dena chaho toh de sakte ho. #BadhaaiDoInCinemas Can’t keep it a secret anymore, Badhaai Do trailer out Tomorrow,” Rajkummar wrote.

The National Award-winning movie ‘Badhaai Ho’ told the story of a middle-aged couple facing an unexpected pregnancy. In this sequel, director Harshvardhan Kulkarni tells the story of an elderly couple facing an unexpected pregnancy.

This film will premiere its trailer on Tuesday.

(With inputs from ANI)