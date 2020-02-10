After creating buzz, the much-awaited first look poster of the biopic of former President APJ Abdul Kalam was unveiled on Sunday. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar unveiled the poster along with Madhur Bhandarkar.

Prakash Javadekar took to social media to share a photo from the poster release event. He wrote, “Released the first look of the biopic of Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam in New Delhi today. A joint venture of #Hollywood and #Tollywood, the feature film made on the iconic People’s President of India, will be released by end of this year (sic).”

A few days ago, actor Paresh Rawal took to social media to announce that he will be seen playing the role of APJ Abdul Kalam in the latter’s biopic. Alongside, “In my humble opinion he was SAINT KALAM !i am so blessed and fortunate that I will be playing KALAM Saab in his biopic. (sic)”

However, it is not yet known if Paresh Rawal was talking about the same film whose first look poster was unveiled on Sunday.

Titled as APJ Abdul Kalam: The Missile Man, the film is slated to hit screens by the end of the year. It is co-produced by Jagadeesh Daneti, Suvarna Pappu and John Martin.