First look at Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming ‘Vikram Vedha’ remake

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan revealed his character’s first look for the upcoming ‘Vikram Vedha’ remake on the occasion of his 48th birthday.

On Monday, the ‘Dhoom 2’ actor shared a picture on Instagram showing him wearing a kurta and sporting a scruffy beard and disheveled hair. His face and chest were covered in blood spots. The post was captioned as, “VEDHA #vikramvedha #SaifAliKhan @radhikaofficial @rohitsaraf @iyogitabihani @pushkar.gayatri #BhushanKumar @sarkarshibasish @sash041075 @chakdyn @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @fridayfilmworks @studiosynot @apinternationalfilms.”

Pushkar-Gayathri, the makers of the original Tamil film, will direct the Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha’.

It was originally a film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The action-thriller was released in 2017 and performed well at the box office. In the film, Madhavan portrayed a police inspector named Vikram, and Vijay played a gangster and drug smuggler named Vedha.

Pushkar and Gayathri, who will direct and write the Hindi remake of ‘Vikram Vedha,’ will be making their Hindi debuts. In addition to Hrithik, Radhika Apte and Saif Ali Khan star in the movie.

In association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production, Gulshan Kumar presents ‘Vikram Vedha’ for T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment.

(With inputs from ANI)