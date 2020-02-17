The Filmfare awards, which is celebrated every year to honour the talented bigwigs of Bollywood took place on the night of February 15 at Guwahati, Assam. This was the first edition of the award show which was held outside Mumbai.

The star-studded night saw an array of Bollywood actors including Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan to name a few.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy won big at the awards. While Ranveer took home the Best Actor’s trophy for his performance in the film, Alia won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for the same film. Several B-town biggies including Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh performed at the grand night.

Here’s the complete list of winners who took the Black Lady home.

Best Film– Gully Boy

Best Director– Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Best Film (Critics) – Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha) and Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) – Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy

Best Actor (Critics) – Ayushmann Khurrana for Article 15

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) – Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy

Best Actress (Critics) – Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu for Saand Ki Aankh

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) – Amruta Subhash for Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) – Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy

Best Music Album – Zoya Akhtar and Ankur Tewari for Gully Boy

Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva for Kabir Singh

Best Lyrics – Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi (Kalank)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)

Best Debut Director – Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Debut Actor– Abhimanyu Dassani for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut Actress – Ananya Pandey for Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh

Best Original Story– Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for Article 15

Best Screenplay – Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Best Dialogue – Vijay Maurya for Gully Boy

Lifetime Achievement Award – Ramesh Sippy



Excellence In Cinema – Govinda

RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent – Sashwat Sachdev- UR