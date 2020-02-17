The Filmfare awards, which is celebrated every year to honour the talented bigwigs of Bollywood took place on the night of February 15 at Guwahati, Assam. This was the first edition of the award show which was held outside Mumbai.
The star-studded night saw an array of Bollywood actors including Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan to name a few.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy won big at the awards. While Ranveer took home the Best Actor’s trophy for his performance in the film, Alia won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for the same film. Several B-town biggies including Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh performed at the grand night.
Here’s the complete list of winners who took the Black Lady home.
Best Film– Gully Boy
Best Director– Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy
Best Film (Critics) – Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha) and Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) – Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy
View this post on Instagram
Best Actor (Critics) – Ayushmann Khurrana for Article 15
View this post on Instagram
Filmfare for the BEST ACTOR (critics). Sigh. When I wrapped up Article 15 I had posted a caption on my social media platforms stating that I just wrapped up the most important film of 2019. And Jitesh Pillai had asked me don’t you think you’re being too pompous. Then I edited it and changed it to ‘one of the best’ But tonight at this moment I stand corrected and validated. Thanks for your unconditional love Jitesh. 💛 Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend. Kisi ne nahi socha tha ki main uniform mein achcha lagoonga. Aapki vision ko salaam. Film ke co writer Gaurav Solanki ke lekhan ko salaam. Bharat ke sanvidhaan ko salaam. Hindustan ki badalti awaam (audience) ko salaam.
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) – Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy
Best Actress (Critics) – Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu for Saand Ki Aankh
View this post on Instagram
My dearest @taapsee , From day 1 of reading to this moment , we have been arm in arm. Thank you for being the best Prakashi to my Chandro. To our undying sisterhood my bebe #BebeAndJiji forever ✨ . . . #BestActorCritics #Filmfare2020 #gratitude #SaandKiAankh #ChandroTomar #PrakashiTomar @filmfare
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) – Amruta Subhash for Gully Boy
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) – Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy
View this post on Instagram
Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Mehnat aur Mohabbat se.❤️ #FilmfareAwards2020 @filmfare
Best Music Album – Zoya Akhtar and Ankur Tewari for Gully Boy
Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva for Kabir Singh
Best Lyrics – Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @aliaabhatt • A humble bunch! *drops mic walks away* 🎤💗 #gullyboy
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi (Kalank)
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @filmfare for the black lady. But sooooo much love for @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani for the music and friendship 😍😍😍. #SiddhartAnand and @yrf thank you for the belief 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼. I love you all for the love you have always shown for my music 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼. #ghungroo does it again 😃😃😃. Thank you @samantchauhan for being gracious every single time and dressing me with your lovely gowns 🙏🏼. . . . . #shilparao #filmfare #awards #song #bollywood #music #newsong #saturdayvibes #weekend #l4l #f4f #love #filmfareawards
Best Debut Director – Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Debut Actor– Abhimanyu Dassani for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
View this post on Instagram
First Film First Filmfare First Award. Best Debut 2020. This happened because @vasanbala believed in me. This award belongs to each & every member of the #crew #grateful for their #passion, #hardwork and support without which none of this would be possible. The co-actors guided me, the Dop, camera crew and lighting team made sure I would shine, the styling team, the HMU made sure I looked the part, the Ads, the production unit set up everything around me and the spot team kept me hydrated. (kyun paani to peete rehna chahiye). Grateful to @jiteshpillaai and the @filmfare team. To my mom my inspiration my dad my motivation and @avantikadassani my backbone.
Best Debut Actress – Ananya Pandey for Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh
View this post on Instagram
kaali peeli but feeling a rainbow of emotions 🚕🌈❤️ #FilmfareAwards2020 #BestDebut #Grateful #Blessed
Best Original Story– Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for Article 15
Best Screenplay – Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy
Best Dialogue – Vijay Maurya for Gully Boy
Lifetime Achievement Award – Ramesh Sippy
Excellence In Cinema – Govinda
RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent – Sashwat Sachdev- UR