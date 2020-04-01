Farhan Akhtar is one of the most talented people in Bollywood. Whether he is directing, acting, singing or producing, he always manages to come out triumphant and blow our minds away; and this time, the actor is all set to deliver a power-packed performance with Toofan.

Farhan will be essaying the role of a boxer in Toofan and will get kicking and brawl his way to the top. As it is well said that all progress takes place outside the comfort zone, the actor is doing just that by working out day in and day out to attain the desired look for the film.

Ever since the movie was announced, it became the talk of the town. When the first look of the film was released, it broke the internet and earlier this year, a special look of Farhan in his boxing attire was released and was received tremendously well.

Farhan is acknowledged for providing the audience with a wide variety of characters on the silver screen. This time with Toofaan, he has pushed his boundaries and taken it to a whole new level.

The actor is giving it his all and getting himself ready for his performance in Toofan. He has moulded himself into a completely new person for his film, which is an Excel Entertainment production.

Toofan is all set to release on 18th September 2020. Farhan Akhtar will be giving us some solid characters on-screen this year.