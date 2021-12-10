Farah Khan, Karan Johar dance to ‘Bole Chudiyan’

It’s been 20 years since we have had our favorite K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) with us. In order to cherish the remembrance besides celebrating its 20th anniversary, Karan Johar joined choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan to dance to the iconic song ‘Bole Chudiyan’. 14th December is the date.

Taking to the Instagram handle, Farah uploaded a video that made us experience their wonderful moment. She wrote in the caption: “Epic reel for 20 years of an epic film! #20yearsofk3g … @karanjohar so good to know we are still as mad as ever … maybe more.”

Farah and Karan can fix a tagline of BFF for the last two decades. They share an exclusive work equation.

Being Karan’s second directorial film, K3G is recognized as the benchmark in the space of commercial films which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. The film emerged as a blockbuster and its music continues to be an integral part of wedding celebrations.

(With inputs from IANS)