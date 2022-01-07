Fans are stunned by Shahid Kapoor’s clean-shaven appearance

He surprised his fans on Thursday by posting a photo of himself with a clean-shaven look. Shahid Kapoor is known for his intense portrayals of characters over the years.

In an Instagram post, he flaunted his clean-shaven appearance.

“I was going for just a trim …. N then this happened,” he captioned the image.

Viewers weighed in with comments. Some expressed shock, others offered praise.

His brother Ishaan Khatter, too, commented on the picture and wrote, “Vampire diaries”, referring to the American Supernatural teen drama television series”.

When Shahid was young he was known for his clean-shaven looks, but now he has reinvented himself, playing Maharana Rawal Ratan Singh in ‘Padmaavat’ (2018) and the alcoholic doctor Kabir in ‘Kabir Singh’ (2019). In both of these films, he had a rugged appearance that he maintained throughout his career.

In addition to ‘Kaminey’, he will be seen in ‘Jersey’, a remake of Nani’s Telugu film of the same name.

As a result of the recent spike in COVID cases, the release date of ‘Jersey’ has been delayed until 31st December 2021. Pankaj Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur also star in the film.

(With inputs from ANI)