It’s just been a day since Sonu Sood, who is constantly helping migrant workers to travel back to their home states from Maharashtra, was asked to help a fan procure alcohol amidst the lockdown. On Tuesday, another Twitter user asked for his help but the reason seems to be funny. But what caught’s everyone attention was Sood’s witty reply.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user wrote to Sonu, “Bhaiya, girlfriend se hi milwa dijiye. Bihar hi jaana hai (sic).” In response to this request, Sonu humorously tweeted, “Thode din door reh ke dekh le bhai, sache pyaar ki pareeksha bhi ho jayegi (sic).”

Sonu has been getting various requests from all over and is replying them both of a serious and joking nature.

Just a day before, a fan had written, “Sonu bhai main apne ghar me fasa hua hu. Mujhe theke tak pahucha do (sic).” The actor replied, “Bhai main theke se ghar tak to pahucha sakta hu, zarurat pade to bol dena (sic).”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonu spoke about his efforts. “It has been an extremely emotional journey for me, as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes and trying to walk all the way home. I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all,” he said.

Sonu has emerged as a messiah for the migrants in these tough times.